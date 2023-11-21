Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Man says he gets to retire early thanks to winning $1 million lottery jackpot on scratch-off ticket

An Illinois Lottery player is feeling extra thankful this holiday season after winning a $1...
An Illinois Lottery player is feeling extra thankful this holiday season after winning a $1 million prize.(Illinois Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (Gray News) - An Illinois man turned a $10 scratch-off ticket into a $1 million prize just in time for the holidays.

According to the Illinois Lottery, the lucky Chicago man, who wanted to be identified as Mr. M, is retiring early thanks to the million-dollar win.

“I was going to retire next year, but now I don’t have to wait!” he said. “It’s time I focus on what really matters, and that’s my family.”

Lottery officials said the 68-year-old will be able to enjoy the holiday season with a little less work after winning the $1 million while playing the 50X Payout scratch-off game.

He purchased the ticket at Harlem Food & Liquors in Harwood Heights.

“I buy different tickets from time to time, but on this day, I saw the blue 50X Payout ticket and had a good feeling about it,” the man said. “I chose to take a chance and I am glad I did.”

He said he plans to trade in his car with his new winnings and buy a condo near his children.

“With this money, I can retire early, and I’m going to move closer to my kids to be more present in their lives. I’m also a grandfather, and its finally time for me to enjoy spoiling my grandkids,” he said.

This is also a big win for the retailer that sold the winning ticket, as the store will receive a cash selling bonus of $10,000.

“Mr. M is a regular customer who comes into our store often,” said Kaushik Patel of Harlem Food & Liquors. “He actually bought the very last 50X Payout ticket in our machine. He was so happy and smiling. It couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12 victims recovered, 1 arrested after human trafficking operation in Jackson
Arrest made in death of Brandon teen; suspect to be charged as an adult
Arrest made in death of Brandon teen; suspect to be charged as an adult
Multiple cars catch fire at Ridgeland body shop
Multiple cars catch fire at Ridgeland body shop
A nursing home resident in Illinois has been charged with murdering another resident during a...
Nursing home resident charged with murder
Dexter Wade
‘His life mattered’: Funeral held for Dexter Wade, man killed by off-duty JPD officer

Latest News

Sean Grimsley, attorney for the petitioners, delivers closing arguments in a hearing for a...
Colorado Supreme Court will hear appeal of ruling that Trump can stay on ballot despite insurrection
Tuesday storms impact on drought conditions
Defendant Harrison Floyd, a leader in the organization Black Voices for Trump, appears during a...
Judge imposes stricter bond conditions on Trump co-defendant in Georgia election subversion case
FROM THE VAULT: Wind affects outcome of 1983 Egg Bowl
12 victims recovered, 1 arrested after human trafficking operation in Jackson