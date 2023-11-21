Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Letters to Santa: USPS starts Operation Santa to get letters to the North Pole

USPS helps Santa answer kids' letters via Operation Santa.
USPS helps Santa answer kids' letters via Operation Santa.(CNN, USPS)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You better watch out and you better not cry - Operation Santa is underway at the U.S. Postal Service!

This year’s Thanksgiving week marks the earliest kickoff ever for the 111-year-old program.

It helps ensure children’s letters to Santa make it to elves and human helpers who assist with gifts.

To participate, kids will need to use their full name, a return address, a stamp and Santa’s correct address.

The postal service says Santa’s address is 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 8888.

You can also help Santa and his elves fulfill a child’s wishes by adopting a letter! Check out the USPS website for more information.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12 victims recovered, 1 arrested after human trafficking operation in Jackson
Arrest made in death of Brandon teen; suspect to be charged as an adult
Arrest made in death of Brandon teen; suspect to be charged as an adult
Multiple cars catch fire at Ridgeland body shop
Multiple cars catch fire at Ridgeland body shop
A nursing home resident in Illinois has been charged with murdering another resident during a...
Nursing home resident charged with murder
Dexter Wade
‘His life mattered’: Funeral held for Dexter Wade, man killed by off-duty JPD officer

Latest News

FROM THE VAULT: Wind affects outcome of 1983 Egg Bowl
12 victims recovered, 1 arrested after human trafficking operation in Jackson
Teens arrested for shooting into home to be charged as adults
Arrest made in death of Brandon teen; suspect to be charged as an adult
Tree crashes through man’s house in Copiah County
Tree crashes through man’s house in Copiah County