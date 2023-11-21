Jackson to issue $40M bond for road, bridge and drainage work

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Online sales tax revenue diverted to the city of Jackson could soon mean millions of dollars for major road, bridge, and drainage projects.

On Tuesday, the Jackson City Council approved issuing up to $40 million in bonds to help cover infrastructure repair costs.

The bonds will be repaid in the next 16 years using at least a portion of the city’s modernization tax revenues - that’s the money Jackson receives from its online sales tax diversions.

Jackson receives about $10 million a year in those funds, Acting Public Works Director Robert Lee said.

The council approved the bond on a unanimous vote. However, several questions remain, including when the bond will be issued, and what projects will be funded.

As of Tuesday, the council had yet to finalize a list. However, bond documents show the funds will be divided equally among the city’s seven wards, and can be used for road repaving, bridge repairs, and drainage and flooding improvements.

“What this allows us to do is have larger up-front money, where we can start some larger projects now and then do a payback,” Lee said. “It’s kind of like buying a car. You don’t put money in a piggy bank and hope you have enough money in seven years, you take out a loan, buy the vehicle that you choose, and pay it back.”

Lee says the city will retire the debt over time with a portion of the city’s Use Tax diversions but will hold a portion of those tax diversions back to address smaller issues as they pop up.

“We’re not loaning everything out to where we have no money for 10 or 15 years,” he said. “We [will] still have money year to year to do paving, to do bridge work, etc.”

A more in-depth discussion on the bond was held at the council’s Public Works Committee meeting on Monday.

Council Vice-President Angelique Lee asked if the funds could be used to address flooding and drainage issues in Presidential Hills.

“If the county has already allocated some funding toward that project, and has already done an engineering study, would we be able to come in, maybe with an interlocal agreement, to pick up the remaining funds needed to complete the project?”

Lee told the Ward 2 councilwoman the funds can be used on drainage, per state statute, but said she would need to discuss the issue further with the current and incoming board of supervisors.

“That discussion needs to be had [on] what the current board can do in the last two months of their term, versus what they can’t do, and what has to roll over to the new board,” he said. “A new board may do something completely different.”

Council President Aaron Banks questioned how much of the bond would go toward engineering costs, and whether the city had any shovel-ready work that could get underway once the funds are available.

Lee said there are some smaller projects, but the city typically doesn’t draw up plans without having the money to move forward with the work.

“That’s because we don’t have the money traditionally to go through the set of plans and then set them on the shelf and wait a couple of years, and maybe money falls out of the sky,” he said. “Not many places operate like that... most certainly not in Mississippi.”

Projects that could be funded early on include some smaller bridges along streets like Choctaw Drive and Chippewa Circle. Bond proceeds also could be used as matching dollars for larger projects.

“[One] thing we got major that’s coming down the pike right now is the Medgar Evers project. And that one, we’re about 75 percent, 80 percent [on the engineering] plans,” he said.

“They’re working on some environmental stuff, a little bit of right-of-way [has to be] bought for bus stop easements... But we’re looking at having to start discussing where the match is coming from. We’ve got $20 million. Right now, budget projections are $30 million.”

Grant funds will help reconstruct a 1.5 mile section of Medgar Evers Boulevard. (WLBT)

In 2021, Jackson received $20 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation to help rebuild Medgar Evers Boulevard.

Work will include reconstructing a 1.5-section stretch of the roadway from Woodrow Wilson Avenue/Five Points to Coleman Avenue and Ridgeway Street.

Ward 1 Councilman Ashby Foote, meanwhile, was wary about the city taking on additional debt without seeing a concrete plan on how the dollars would be used.

“Doing a $30 million loan right now, in this relatively high-interest-rate-environment, if we sold the bonds, the annual interest on that would be around $1.5 million,” he said. “That’s just going to build up whether we’re doing anything or not.”

“To say we’re going to come up with [the projects] down the road... if that’s the way it is, we shouldn’t be borrowing $30 million to do it.”

