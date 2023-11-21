JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Central Mississippi Chapter of the Coalition of 100 Black Women is hosting its Holiday Top Hat Brunch on Saturday, November 25th.

It includes a hat competition.

The ladies joined Studio 3 to discuss the event.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.