Gloomy the Rest of the Week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The severe weather threat is over; dreary conditions remain.

Although we will not see much rain into the morning commute, a different hazard will present itself in the form of fog. Visibility will be decreased in many areas, so prepare to take some extra time getting where you’re going - especially with those wet roads out there too! We may still see a few light showers throughout the day today, but no stormy weather is expected.

Tomorrow through the end of the week look to hold similar conditions. Highs will be in the mid 50s thanks to last night’s cold front. Overnight lows will fall to the upper 30s and low 40s. By Thanksgiving day we will be watching the chance for more rain to move through. Right now, it looks like the bulk of it will actually be overnight, so it should not impact your turkey day too much. Black Friday will still hold a few more showers early on before we finally clear up a little (briefly) as we head into the weekend.

