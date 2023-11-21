First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This is a first alert weather day for the threat of severe weather. Damaging wind and tornadoes will continue to impact our area through about midnight. Stay weather aware and have multiple ways of receiving weather alerts and warnings. Make a plan before the storm hits your area, so you can react calmly and safely. After temperatures reach the record levels of lower 80s Monday afternoon, much cooler weather will settle in over the coming days this week. The highs will be in the 50s and 60s with lows in the 40s. An unsettled weather pattern will also develop. Occasional showers will also impact our area Tuesday, Thanksgiving Day and this weekend, although no additional severe weather is likely. The additional rainfall will alleviate our drought situation considerable. The average high and low this time of year is 66 and 42.

