First Alert Forecast: Cloudy skies will stick around as cooler temperatures move in

By Ashley Sivik
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today: Mostly cloudy skies will continue throughout the day as the chance for a few light showers will remain possible. This rain won’t be measurable by any means, but we will still see that chance through this afternoon. Temperatures will be on the cooler side with highs today not really making it out of the 50s. Expect temperatures this evening to dip back down into the low 40s.

Wednesday: We will be off to a cooler start on Wednesday as temperatures start out in the mid 40s. We will see a little bit of sunshine heading into the afternoon with partly sunny skies and temperatures back into the mid 50s. Rain holds off throughout the day as drier and cooler air will stick around. Wednesday evening will be rather quiet as a few clouds stick around overnight. Temperatures again will drop back into the low 40s maybe even upper 30s in some locations.

Extended forecast: The morning of Thanksgiving day will be on the cooler side with temperatures in the low 40s. We will start off the morning dry and should remain mostly dry throughout the day, however temperatures will still only reach the mid 50s. Heading into the evening hours, rain chances will increase as the sun sets. However, this does not look like a widespread system and anyone that does see rain will see light to moderate showers. Rain will linger into the overnight hours but should clear up by late Friday morning. Partly cloudy skies return for the weekend as temperatures only reach the upper 50s and low 60s.

