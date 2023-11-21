Council, city attorney at odds over Richard’s Disposal lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Days after the city of Jackson issued a new request for proposals for solid waste collections, the city council wants a lawsuit related to the last RFP thrown out.

At its regular meeting on Tuesday, the council authorized City Attorney Catoria Martin to seek the dismissal of an appeal filed by Richard’s Disposal earlier this year.

The discussion lasted for less than 10 minutes, with Martin threatening a defamation suit against council members for comments made, and Council President Aaron Banks discussing the possibility of defunding her office if she refused to act.

For her part, Martin said the council couldn’t “direct litigation.”

“The city council’s authority [is] to approve or disapprove settlement agreements,” she said. “What I would say for the record is that we thoroughly discussed this in executive session, and we made it very clear this is not in the best interest of the city of Jackson...”

Council President Aaron Banks squares off against City Attorney Catoria Martin regarding whether the council can seek the dismissal of an ongoing lawsuit.

Council President Aaron Banks said he wouldn’t allow Martin to argue against the council, arguing the council is her client.

“The best interests of the city are determined by those who are voting members of this body,” he said. “If the council says, you know, ‘Hey, we feel like there should be a motion to dismiss,’ the council has the authority to do that.”

Banks went on to question Martin on why she didn’t comment on the agenda item prior to Tuesday, saying it was held over from a previous council meeting.

“We’d like to see this dismissed so that we can move on to the next chapter,” he said. “There’s no need to hang this over our heads [to] just be used as a threat to leverage deals over the council members...”

“I just want to make it clear that your statements are in direction to me, because if you are referring to the Office of the City Attorney... I want to make that clear on the record because defamation is a cause for action.”

At a press conference earlier this month, the mayor said he would agree to issue a new RFP and Richard’s would be willing to dismiss the suit if the council would agree to extend the company’s contract through 2025.

The council rejected the mayor’s offer and instead ordered the city to issue a new RFP on advice of independent attorneys John Scanlon and DeShun Martin.

Catoria Martin attempted to tell the council that the opinion of the outside attorneys was without merit and that a judge’s ruling earlier this year backed up her statements.

“I am in conflict with this item, and I wanted to state for the record why I am in conflict with this item,” she said. “Special Chancellor David Clark... made it very clear we cannot rewrite the Mississippi Constitution.”

The council filed suit against the mayor earlier this year, saying he refused to bring a second contract forward under the 2021 trash-hauling RFP after members rejected awarding a contract to Richard’s.

The council argued they could act if the mayor refused, something Clark rejected.

The council and Martin have been at odds numerous times regarding the city’s fight over trash, with the council often turning to outside counsel, saying Martin only represented the mayor’s interests.

“I do know that there’s a majority of council members that said, ‘Because we voted this way, we don’t have representation,’” he said. “And if it is not the intent of the city attorney to represent those council members... then that’s fine. But if the majority of the council says, ‘We don’t feel at all that we were arbitrary and capricious, and we want representation to say that... then an attorney that works for us should be able to do [that].”

“If the attorney is refusing to do what its clients are asking them to do, I think that bears out other problems and other situations that we will be willing to [hire] out.”

The measure was approved on a 4-0 vote, with three members abstaining. Voting in favor included Banks, Ward 1 Councilman Ashby Foote, Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes, and Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley. Not voting was Council Vice-President Angelique Lee, Ward 4 Councilman Brian Grizzell, and Ward 7 Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay.

Stokes asked the council to hold the next agenda item, which would have authorized the council to legal counsel to hire representation to “represent the city on all legal matters.”

Banks agreed, and no action was taken. “If this action’s going to be taken, the first thing we need to do is defund the city attorney’s office,” he said. “So, we really need to talk on if we’re going to do that.”

