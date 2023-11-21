Promote Your Business
Approx. 1,000 Hinds Co. customers under boil water notice

Boil water advisory
Boil water advisory(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Approximately 1,000 customers in Hinds County are under a boil water notice.

On Monday, the Mt. Olive Water Association issued a boil water alert for customers after line breaks caused a systemwide loss in water pressure.

The notice includes many customers in the Bolton area.

“When a distribution system loses pressure, contaminants can siphon back into the water. Public health officials consider any system that loses pressure contaminated until tests prove otherwise,” according to a notice found on the Mississippi Department of Health’s website.

Customers are urged to bring their water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before using it for drinking, brushing their teeth, or cooking.

Customers will be notified when the boil notice is lifted.

