Advanced Steam Extraction shows Studio 3 how to get candle wax out of carpet

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Richie Lott with Advanced Steam Extraction visited Studio 3 and demonstrated how to get candle wax out of carpet. He shared other tips for keeping floors clean.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.