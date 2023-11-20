WATCH LIVE: Rev. Al Sharpton to speak at Dexter Wade’s funeral

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man killed by an off-duty police officer back in March will finally be given a proper funeral.

On Monday, a memorial service for Dexter Wade is being held at New Horizon Church International Church, months after he was run over by an off-duty Jackson police officer.

Rev. Al Sharpton is expected to deliver the eulogy at the request of Wade’s family. National civil rights attorney Ben Crump also is expected to speak.

Click here to watch.

Wade was killed on the night of March 5, as he was walking along I-55 South near McDowell Road. A police officer ran Wade over, killing him at the scene.

Bettersten Wade, the deceased’s mother, didn’t find out about her son’s death until August, despite authorities identifying Wade on the night of his death.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.