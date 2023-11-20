Silver Alert issued for 65-year-old Lamar County woman
LAMAR CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 65-year-old Lamar County woman.
Lola Mae May of Purvis, Mississippi, is described as a white woman around five feet, one inch tall, with brown hair and green eyes.
She was last seen at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 18, in the 30 block of Day Lily Lane in Lamar County, wearing a long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.
MBI says she may be accompanied by TJ Bergeran.
Family members say Lola suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.
If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 794-8610.
