Silver Alert issued for 65-year-old Lamar County woman

Lola Mae May
Lola Mae May(MBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LAMAR CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 65-year-old Lamar County woman.

Lola Mae May of Purvis, Mississippi, is described as a white woman around five feet, one inch tall, with brown hair and green eyes.

She was last seen at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 18, in the 30 block of Day Lily Lane in Lamar County, wearing a long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

MBI says she may be accompanied by TJ Bergeran.

Family members say Lola suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 794-8610.

