Safe rooms open amid severe weather in WLBT viewing area

(WILX)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has announced that several safe rooms in the WLBT viewing area are now open.

Severe weather is pushing across Central Mississippi Monday afternoon.

Safe rooms opening or now open include:

  • Lamar County Shelter - 105 Central Industrial Row, Purvis, open until the threat passes
  • Forrest County Shelter - 946 Sullivan Dr., opens at 5 p.m.
  • Claiborne County Shelter - 13004 Highway 18, Hermanville
  • Adams County Shelter - 323 Liberty Rd., Natchez
  • Jones County Shelter - 1425 Ellisville Blvd., Laurel, opens at 5 p.m.
  • Rankin County Shelter - 651 Marquette Rd., Brandon
  • Wayne County Shelter - 613 Court St.

