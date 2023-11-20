Safe rooms open amid severe weather in WLBT viewing area

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has announced that several safe rooms in the WLBT viewing area are now open.

Severe weather is pushing across Central Mississippi Monday afternoon.

Safe rooms opening or now open include:

Lamar County Shelter - 105 Central Industrial Row, Purvis, open until the threat passes

Forrest County Shelter - 946 Sullivan Dr., opens at 5 p.m.

Claiborne County Shelter - 13004 Highway 18, Hermanville

Adams County Shelter - 323 Liberty Rd., Natchez

Jones County Shelter - 1425 Ellisville Blvd., Laurel, opens at 5 p.m.

Rankin County Shelter - 651 Marquette Rd., Brandon

Wayne County Shelter - 613 Court St.

