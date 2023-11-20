Promote Your Business
Multiple cars catch fire at Ridgeland body shop

By WLBT Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple cars caught on fire at a Ridgeland body shop early Monday morning.

3 On Your Side was on the scene around 4:00 a.m. at the Crash Champions body shop, which used to be called Service King.

The fires all happened in the parking lot of the business.

It is not known how the fires started or how many vehicles were damaged.

