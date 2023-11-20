Man accused of trying to rape his grandmother

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 27-year-old Shreveport man is accused of trying to rape his grandmother.

He entered her room while masturbating then tried to force himself on her, according to booking records.

Kaylin M. Scott was arrested at 10:05 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 18) and was booked into Shreveport City Jail at 10:44 p.m. on one count of attempted first-degree rape, the online records show.

“Offender admitted to all acts ...” and stated that he’s attracted to older women, the booking narrative reads.

Scott remained in the jail Sunday evening.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.