JSU men’s basketball gets impressive first win of season over the SEC’s Missouri

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Head coach Mo Williams and the Jackson State men’s basketball program earned their first win of the season, making a statement on the road against SEC opponent, the Missouri Tigers.

Jackson State has begun the season on a 13-game road stretch, playing their sixth away game Sunday night.

The NBA Champion led his team to a 73-72 victory after point guard Chase Adams hit a game-winning fadeaway jump shot with just 5.3 seconds in the game.

Jackson State’s Chase Adams Called Game 😤 pic.twitter.com/UkQXsfs9NB — LIGHT ON COLLEGE SPORTS (@LightOnSports) November 20, 2023

The Tigers trailed Missouri 37-34 at halftime. Down by six points with 1:17 left in the game, JSU went on an 8-1 run that ended with a mid-ranger jumper by Adams to give Jackson State the win.

Jackson native and Forest Hill High grad Ken Evans Jr. led the Tigers in scoring with 20 points and forward Zeke Cook led all players with a game-high eight rebounds.

On defense, JSU forced 18 Missouri turnovers and scored 26 points from those Missouri mistakes.

Jackson State, who have yet to play a home game, will face the Georgetown Hoyas on Saturday, November 25, at 11 a.m. on the road. It will be aired on FS2.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.