Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Jackson State volleyball wins 2023 SWAC Championship

By Garrett Busby
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State volleyball are conference champions!

The Lady Tigers won the 2023 Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament, sweeping the Florida A&M Rattlers in straight sets Sunday afternoon in Texas. It is the first time JSU has won the SWAC Tournament since 2021.

Jackson State came into the tournament ranked as the number five team in the conference, and is leaving with their fifth SWAC Championship trophy in the program’s history.

With the win, JSU earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship Tournament.

Jackson State’s Alexis Williams claimed the tournament’s MVP award. She registered a double-double with 15 kills, 11 digs, and an ace in the final against FAMU.

Head coach Rose Washington was named the Coach of the Year after the Lady Tigers’ tournament win. The Jackson State alum is in her third decade at the helm of the program.

JSU will learn its destination and first opponent in the NCAA Tournament during the selection show scheduled for November 25.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man in custody after stabbing brother in head with fork, causing brief standoff in Rankin County
21-year-old motorcyclist dead after police chase results in crash
Death investigation underway after body found on Raymond Road in Jackson
Keonta Spann
JPD: Man arrested after kidnapping, robbing victim at gunpoint during carjacking in Jackson
Three teenagers involved in burglary arrested in Jackson

Latest News

Reed Green Coliseum
Reed Green Coliseum renovations moving forward
State champion signs to play for Mo Williams, Jackson State men’s basketball
The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame announced the 2023 nominees for the Conerly Trophy on Tuesday
Nominees announced for 2023 C Spire Conerly Trophy
Jackson State head coach Tomekia Reed cuts down the net after winning the Southwestern Athletic...
Reed wins 100th game as head coach of JSU women’s basketball