Jackson councilman apologizes to family of Dexter Wade

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The family of Dexter Wade received one of, if not the first, public apology from a Jackson city leader. It comes just one day before his funeral.

Dexter Wade was run over and killed by an off-duty Jackson police officer back in March.

On November 16, Dexter Wade’s mother, Bettersten Wade, told us her family had yet to receive an apology from the city of Jackson as they continue grieving the loss of their loved one.

However, on Sunday, Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes issued a public apology not just as a city leader but as a fellow parent as well.

Now that additional evidence has come to light, including the independent autopsy report showing Wade had plenty of identification on him at the time of the accident, Stokes says it’s important the city supports the family.

“There’s a lot of red tape before you can bury someone on one of those pauper graves. I don’t want to cloud the issue. But I think it’s important that the city of Jackson stand up and be counted as we’re going to do the right thing,” Councilman Stokes said. “I’m asking all members of the city council if you could find it in your heart to vote on this resolution Tuesday, that sends a message to the world that we are not cover-up people.”

We asked Councilman Stokes if voting for the resolution would mean the city is taking responsibility for the death. He says it wouldn’t.

He added that if the city is found guilty of a cover-up, the council would support actions to correct the issue.

