HPD: 15-year-old charged with attempted murder following Sunday night stabbing

According to Tate Rutland, HPD's Public Information Officer, the victim was taken to a local...
According to Tate Rutland, HPD's Public Information Officer, the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A teenager has been arrested following a stabbing that happened in Hattiesburg Sunday night.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Officer Tate Rutland, a 15-year-old has been charged with attempted first-degree murder following the incident.

Rutland says officers responded to an aggravated assault incident on Country Club Road around 7:55 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, a female victim was suffering from multiple stab wounds after an argument turned violent.

According to Rutland, the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Rutland says the investigation is ongoing, no additional details are available at this time.

