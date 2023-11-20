Full list of Hinds County election results

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County released their full list of election results Monday morning.

On Election Day, many precincts in Hinds County ran out of ballots, causing many voters to stand in lines for hours.

The following day, District 2 Election Commissioner RaToya McGee said that election officials in the county would “sit down, count ballots, and see what went wrong.”

Governor Tate Reeves would come out victorious in his race against Democrat Brandon Presley; a race that was viewed as “surprisingly competitive” by national outlets.

See the full results below.

