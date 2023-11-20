Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Full list of Hinds County election results

A Jackson, Miss., precinct worker cuts individual "I Voted in Hinds County" stickers from the...
A Jackson, Miss., precinct worker cuts individual "I Voted in Hinds County" stickers from the roll, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County released their full list of election results Monday morning.

On Election Day, many precincts in Hinds County ran out of ballots, causing many voters to stand in lines for hours.

The following day, District 2 Election Commissioner RaToya McGee said that election officials in the county would “sit down, count ballots, and see what went wrong.”

Governor Tate Reeves would come out victorious in his race against Democrat Brandon Presley; a race that was viewed as “surprisingly competitive” by national outlets.

See the full results below.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man in custody after stabbing brother in head with fork, causing brief standoff in Rankin County
Death investigation underway after body found on Raymond Road in Jackson
21-year-old motorcyclist dead after police chase results in crash
12 victims recovered, 1 arrested after human trafficking operation in Jackson
Keonta Spann
JPD: Man arrested after kidnapping, robbing victim at gunpoint during carjacking in Jackson

Latest News

Multiple cars catch fire at Ridgeland body shop
Man in custody after stabbing brother in head with fork, causing brief standoff in Rankin County
Death investigation underway after body found on Raymond Road in Jackson
WLBT at 4p