JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY TODAY!

Strong to severe storms in the mix for us this afternoon, with threats including damaging winds, tornadoes, and hail. This severe weather threat will last from 3PM to about 11PM. We will be done with it by the time you get ready to start the morning commute on Tuesday!

Since things will be relatively quiet to start the day, make sure you have a plan ready ahead of time! Know where your safe place is, keep your cell phone charged, and stay updated on the WLBT First Alert Weather app.

Tomorrow we will return to quiet conditions and see cooler temperatures with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Some clouds will stick around through Wednesday, and by Thursday we could see the chance of a few more light showers. Morning lows will be in the upper 30s and low 40s the rest of the week, with high temperatures in the mid and upper 50s.

