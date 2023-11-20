Death investigation underway after body found on Raymond Road in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A death investigation is underway after a body was found in Jackson Sunday evening.

A press release says officers found an unidentified Black male in a wooded area off Raymond Road near Hidden Valley. JPD says it appears that the body had been there for some time.

The victim’s identity and cause of death are unknown at this time.

