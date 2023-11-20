Arrest made in death of Brandon teen; suspect to be charged as an adult

RAYMOND, Miss. (WLBT) - An arrest has been made in the October death of a Brandon teenager.

Darius Jenkins, 17, of Bolton, has been charged as an adult with murder.

James Aaron Rieder, Jr., 17, of Brandon, was shot and killed in Raymond. He was found dead inside a white pickup truck on the morning of October 30.

According to the sheriff, more arrests are possible.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.