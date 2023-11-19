Three teenagers involved in burglary arrested in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three teenagers accused of being involved in a burglary have been arrested in Jackson.

According to Jackson Police, officers were flagged down by a concerned citizen in the area of Queen Elanor Lane regarding a burglary involving three juvenile suspects around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Jackson Police says the three were located and detained on Flag Chapel Road.

After further investigation, officers found a Kia Soul that had been burglarized.

Witnesses tell JPD that they observed a 14-year-old male burglarize and attempt to steal the car by breaking a window and steering column.

A 14-year-old boy, a 15-year-old boy, and a 15-year-old girl were arrested.

The 14-year-old boy was charged with vehicle burglary. The 15-year-old boy was released to his father and is currently out on bond for two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

The girl was charged with possession of marijuana and also released to her parents.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.