Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Miss Nicaragua crowned 2023’s Miss Universe

Miss Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios bested 19 semi-finalists to win the annual Miss Universe...
Miss Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios bested 19 semi-finalists to win the annual Miss Universe beauty pageant.(Source: Getty Images via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 12:13 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (CNN) - Miss Nicaragua has been crowned 2023′s Miss Universe.

Meet Sheynnis Palacios. She bested 19 semi-finalists to win the annual beauty pageant in El Salvador’s capital, San Salvador.

This year’s competition brought together 84 winners of national pageants around the globe. They were judged by a panel that included model Halima Aden, “Queer Eye” star Carson Kressley and TikTok influencer Avani Gregg.

Miss Thailand placed as first runner-up.

Palacios takes the crown from R’Bonney Gabriel of the United States, who served as last year’s Miss Universe.

When asked who she would choose to spend a day in the life of, Palacios chose feminist writer Mary Wollstonecraft, the mother of “Frankenstein” author Mary Shelley.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shoulder patch of a Mississippi Highway Patrol officer is photographed during a ceremony in...
Woman accuses MHP trooper of sexually exploiting her by capturing sex act on video and sharing it with fellow officers
Former Mississippi teacher arrested, accused of sending inappropriate photos to 16-year-old
Former Mississippi teacher arrested, accused of sending inappropriate photos to 16-year-old
Murder suspect arrested on University Boulevard in Jackson
21-year-old Vicksburg woman shot, killed; believed to be ‘act of domestic violence’
The 17-year-old murder suspect will be tried as an adult, a judge said.
Police: Teen gave 33-year-old boyfriend 5 hours to kill his mother, but ended up doing it herself

Latest News

GRAPHIC: Gaza’s largest hospital has become the epicenter of fighting in the besieged enclave....
GRAPHIC: Israel-Hamas war rages as outcry grows over Gaza hospital crisis
Palestinians inspect the site where the Israeli military struck what it said was a hideout for...
Patients and staff leave Gaza’s biggest hospital, and dozens are killed at a crowded refugee camp
The twins were fighting when one brother grabbed a small kitchen knife and stabbed his sibling,...
5-year-old boy fatally stabs twin brother in California
American Football
Soul Bowl: Aaron Allen’s 3 touchdown passes help lead Alcorn State to share of SWAC West title