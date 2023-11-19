Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Man in custody after stabbing brother in head, causing brief standoff in Rankin County

El hombre fue encontrado sin vida a las puertas de su residencia en Norcross y las autoridades...
El hombre fue encontrado sin vida a las puertas de su residencia en Norcross y las autoridades piden ayuda para identificar a algún sospechoso.(Rick Theis | Envato)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office and a SWAT team were on the scene of a standoff after a man stabbed his brother in the head.

According to Sheriff Bryan Bailey, deputies received a call around 10:47 a.m. in the 1900 block of Florence-Byram Road in Rankin County Sunday morning.

Sheriff Bailey told 3 On Your Side that the two brothers were involved in an argument between one another, resulting in one man being stabbed in the head. The brother was taken to a local hospital.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect barricaded himself in the home, sparking a brief standoff. A SWAT team was at the scene as well.

Around 1:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s office told WLBT that after negotiating with the suspect, he was taken into custody. The standoff lasted around four hours.

The victim has since been released from the hospital. Chief Fred Lovett says the suspect is being charged with aggravated assault and could face other charges.

Additional misdemeanor charges could follow as well.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Vicksburg woman shot, killed; believed to be ‘act of domestic violence’
The aftermath of the crash in Robinsonville that killed three people, including a pregnant...
‘Capital murder shall be sought’: Preliminary autopsy reveals harrowing details on Tunica Co. triple homicide
IHL discriminated against JSU administrator in hiring Thomas Hudson in 2020, lawsuit alleges
The shoulder patch of a Mississippi Highway Patrol officer is photographed during a ceremony in...
Woman accuses MHP trooper of sexually exploiting her by capturing sex act on video and sharing it with fellow officers
Murder suspect arrested on University Boulevard in Jackson

Latest News

Keonta Spann
JPD: Man arrested after kidnapping, robbing victim at gunpoint during carjacking in Jackson
Three teenagers involved in burglary arrested in Jackson
21-year-old motorcyclist dead after police chase results in crash
Romay Davis, 104, was one of the first Black women in the military to go overseas.
Documentary features 104-year-old World War II veteran from Montgomery