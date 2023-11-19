Man arrested for murder in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg Police arrested a man for murder Sunday morning.

A press release says Mario Cortez Bailey, 21, was wanted on a warrant for first-degree murder in connection to the death of 21-year-old Aaliyah Sanders. The murder took place on November 17.

Bailey will be held without bond until his initial appearance in Vicksburg Municipal Court.

