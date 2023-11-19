Local Saints fans provide Thanksgiving dinner at Fieldhouse for Homeless

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - When they’re not in the stands, the Big Easy 601 Fan Club members participate in community service projects each month.

On Saturday, members fixed plates and provided hygiene products for those at Fieldhouse for the Homeless in Hattiesburg.

Anna Cook said the projects are the group’s way of giving and show that the club is about much more than wearing jerseys.

“We’re actually out here giving back,” Cook said. “We want the community to know that we will step up,

“We don’t have to just watch the games. We’ll step up and do whatever.”

Fieldhouse supervisor Beniria Williams said the event was just in time for the holidays and that the club’s efforts reflect the power of community.

“They share meals, but also share love,” said Williams. “So, it’s really important for the community to come out because it shows that they care and that they really want to get to know what’s going on here.”

The Fieldhouse will be having a Christmas dinner in December.

To make a donation, call (601) 325-4808 or reach out to the Fieldhouse on Facebook.

