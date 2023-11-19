Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

JPD: Man arrested after kidnapping, robbing victim at gunpoint during carjacking in Jackson

Keonta Spann
Keonta Spann(JPD)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been arrested by Jackson Police after allegedly assaulting, kidnapping, and robbing a victim at gunpoint during a carjacking.

According to JPD, officers responded to a call Saturday in the area of Whitten Road in reference to a carjacking.

Upon arrival, officers were unable to locate the victim. But after receiving a second call, Jackson Police says the victim was found in the area of Fairhill Drive in the capital city.

The man then told officers that he was assaulted, kidnapped, and robbed at gunpoint before his Nissan Maxima was taken.

JPD began investigating and discovered the car parked at a home on Alyce Drive.

When Jackson Police arrived at the home, Keonta Spann fled out of the back of the home into a wooded area but was later located and arrested.

Spann faces charges of armed robbery and kidnapping.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Vicksburg woman shot, killed; believed to be ‘act of domestic violence’
The aftermath of the crash in Robinsonville that killed three people, including a pregnant...
‘Capital murder shall be sought’: Preliminary autopsy reveals harrowing details on Tunica Co. triple homicide
IHL discriminated against JSU administrator in hiring Thomas Hudson in 2020, lawsuit alleges
The shoulder patch of a Mississippi Highway Patrol officer is photographed during a ceremony in...
Woman accuses MHP trooper of sexually exploiting her by capturing sex act on video and sharing it with fellow officers
Murder suspect arrested on University Boulevard in Jackson

Latest News

Three teenagers involved in burglary arrested in Jackson
21-year-old Vicksburg woman shot, killed; believed to be ‘act of domestic violence’
The aftermath of the crash in Robinsonville that killed three people, including a pregnant...
‘Capital murder shall be sought’: Preliminary autopsy reveals harrowing details on Tunica Co. triple homicide
Charles Kevin Ingram
Vancleave man arrested, charged for running over woman in Biloxi