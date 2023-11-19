First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One more nice day on tap before stormy weather moves in. Mostly sunny this afternoon, with a few passing clouds from the west. Expect a high near 70 degrees, a little warmer than our average 66. A First Alert Weather Day is in place for severe weather late Monday afternoon and into the evening and overnight. Scattered showers will ease in over the area as early as tonight. But we’re really looking for things to start picking up around 3 to 5 pm on Monday, with the bulk of stormy activity after sunset. The Storm Prediction Center has placed us in a Level 2 out of 5 storm threat. That is a Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms for Monday night into Tuesday morning. Damaging wind of 60 mph, small hail and tornadoes are the main threats. An inch to an inch and a half of beneficial rainfall is possible. An area to specifically be on the lookout includes the Highway 84 corridor, as models are favoring this area for supercell storm development.

Beginning Tuesday afternoon, rain chances drop off considerably for the week. Thanksgiving Day will be cool with a slight 30% chance for showers. Expect a high near 55 and a low around 42. We work on wrapping up Hurricane Season with no tropical storm formation expected over the next 7 days.

