First Alert Forecast: Strong storms expected for the start of the holiday week

By Ashley Sivik
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tonight: We will continue to see mostly clear skies tonight as temperatures begin to fall into the 50s. Overnight, you can expect temperatures to bottom out in the low 40s.

Sunday: Sunday morning will be off to a cooler start with temperatures in the upper 30s. Clouds will start to build back in throughout the day as temperatures continue warming up into the low 70s. Heading into Sunday evening, we could see a few light showers across the area that linger into early Monday morning. Temperatures overnight will be back into the low 50s.

Extended forecast: A First Alert Weather Day is in place for Monday as a strong cold front moves in bringing the chance for strong to severe storms. There will be a warm front, however, that moves through ahead of the approaching cold front that will bring showers and a few thunderstorms. Models are currently suggesting that there could be a few strong storms Monday afternoon associated with this warm front. At this time, the bulk of the storms will move in late Monday night and into early Tuesday morning. The main threats with these storms will be damaging wind, hail, and an isolated tornado or two can’t be ruled out. Once this system moves through by Tuesday, we stay slightly cooler and drier throughout the remainder of the week, making for a pleasant Thanksgiving.

