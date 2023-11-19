Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

First Alert Forecast: First Alert Weather Day in place Monday as strong storms are expected

By Ashley Sivik
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tonight: Clouds will start to increase tonight as warmer air from the gulf moves in, bringing the chance for a few light showers. Some of these could linger into the overnight. Lows will drop down into the 50s.

Monday: A few showers may continue into Monday morning but most of us will stay dry to start off the day. A First Alert Weather is in place as strong storms push in during the afternoon and evening. An enhanced risk (3/5) is in place for all of central and southern Mississippi as all modes of severe weather will be possible. The main threats, however, will be damaging winds and a few tornadoes. Storms may linger into the overnight hours and into Tuesday.

Extended forecast: This storm system will move out during the early morning hours Tuesday with much cooler and drier air behind it. Highs throughout the remainder of the week will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. Thanksgiving will be a bit chilly with temperatures in the mid 50s and partly cloudy skies. A few light showers will be possible late Thursday and into early Friday morning. The chance for isolated showers will stick around into next weekend.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Ashley's Evening Forecast

Most Read

21-year-old Vicksburg woman shot, killed; believed to be ‘act of domestic violence’
The aftermath of the crash in Robinsonville that killed three people, including a pregnant...
‘Capital murder shall be sought’: Preliminary autopsy reveals harrowing details on Tunica Co. triple homicide
21-year-old motorcyclist dead after police chase results in crash
IHL discriminated against JSU administrator in hiring Thomas Hudson in 2020, lawsuit alleges
The shoulder patch of a Mississippi Highway Patrol officer is photographed during a ceremony in...
Woman accuses MHP trooper of sexually exploiting her by capturing sex act on video and sharing it with fellow officers

Latest News

Ashley's Evening Forecast
WLBT SUNDAY AM FIRST ALERT WEATHER
First Alert Forecast:
WLBT SUNDAY AM FIRST ALERT WEATHER
WLBT at 6a - clipped version
Strong storms expected early this week
First Alert Forecast: Strong storms expected for the start of the holiday week