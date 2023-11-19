First Alert Forecast: First Alert Weather Day in place Monday as strong storms are expected

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tonight: Clouds will start to increase tonight as warmer air from the gulf moves in, bringing the chance for a few light showers. Some of these could linger into the overnight. Lows will drop down into the 50s.

Monday: A few showers may continue into Monday morning but most of us will stay dry to start off the day. A First Alert Weather is in place as strong storms push in during the afternoon and evening. An enhanced risk (3/5) is in place for all of central and southern Mississippi as all modes of severe weather will be possible. The main threats, however, will be damaging winds and a few tornadoes. Storms may linger into the overnight hours and into Tuesday.

Extended forecast: This storm system will move out during the early morning hours Tuesday with much cooler and drier air behind it. Highs throughout the remainder of the week will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. Thanksgiving will be a bit chilly with temperatures in the mid 50s and partly cloudy skies. A few light showers will be possible late Thursday and into early Friday morning. The chance for isolated showers will stick around into next weekend.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.