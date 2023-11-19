Documentary features 104-year-old World War II veteran from Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Film lovers and enthusiasts were at Capri Theatre Saturday afternoon for the Montgomery Film Festival screening of “Black Uniform” directed by Robert Darwell.

Darwell said the film tells the stories of 12 Black men and women in the armed services, inspired by his late father and an interview with civil rights attorney Fred Gray in his previous work, “The 90s Club”.

“He (Fred Gray) was telling me about his experience in connection with the draft,” said Darwell, “That gave focus to this veterans film—that would feature and focus on Black men and women who served and their experiences and the discrimination that they encountered in connection with the service.”

Darwell added he hopes people will appreciate the work of veterans on a deeper level and start conversations on how to better serve them.

The film features 104-year-old World War II veteran Romay Davis of Montgomery, who watched the screening.

Davis was one of the first Black women in the U.S. military to go overseas during war.

“If you put me on it again, I’ll enjoy it again,” Davis said.

Davis’s advice to young Black women who want to join the military is to do it, even if they are scared, calling it the best learning experience of her life.

You can watch the film’s trailer here.

