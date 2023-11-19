Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

21-year-old motorcyclist dead after police chase results in crash

(Atlanta News First)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A 21-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a police chase resulted in a crash in Meridian.

According to WTOK News, the incident occurred near Highway 39 early Sunday morning.

William Noah Jenkins, 21, was driving a motorcycle when a Meridian Police officer initiated a traffic stop for reckless driving. Jenkins attempted to evade Meridian Police and reached speeds of almost 100 mph.

During the police chase, a car pulled out in front of Jenkins on the highway, causing him to crash into the back of the vehicle.

Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler says Jenkins was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cobler also says that Jenkins ran from a Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Deputy on Friday night.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Vicksburg woman shot, killed; believed to be ‘act of domestic violence’
The aftermath of the crash in Robinsonville that killed three people, including a pregnant...
‘Capital murder shall be sought’: Preliminary autopsy reveals harrowing details on Tunica Co. triple homicide
IHL discriminated against JSU administrator in hiring Thomas Hudson in 2020, lawsuit alleges
The shoulder patch of a Mississippi Highway Patrol officer is photographed during a ceremony in...
Woman accuses MHP trooper of sexually exploiting her by capturing sex act on video and sharing it with fellow officers
Murder suspect arrested on University Boulevard in Jackson

Latest News

Three teenagers involved in burglary arrested in Jackson
WLBT SUNDAY AM FIRST ALERT WEATHER
First Alert Forecast:
WLBT SUNDAY AM FIRST ALERT WEATHER
WLBT at 6a - clipped version
American Football
Soul Bowl: Aaron Allen’s 3 touchdown passes help lead Alcorn State to share of SWAC West title