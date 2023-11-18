Ministry preparing boxes to deliver Thanksgiving meals to seniors and the needy

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson ministry is making sure the elderly and needy in the inner city have all the fixings for a Thanksgiving feast.

CareCenter Ministries is gathering the items so those families can have Thanksgiving in their own homes.

“This will be my third year to help with the Thanksgiving project,” said Scott Walters.

He is the ministry coordinator with All New Things and is among the 120 volunteers sorting, stacking, and boxing meals for Thanksgiving at CareCenter Ministries in Jackson. They will prepare all the ingredients needed for the meal and take them door to door for 500 families and seniors.

“Last year my whole family was able to take part too,” said Walters. “I’m just grateful for Carecenter Ministries helping people to be able to sit down with their family and eat a great meal and have that family time.”

Volunteers with Tree of Life Women’s Home are also prepping the packages with thousands of cans of corn, green beans, cranberry sauce, 500 turkeys, and more. The first stop in the door-to-door deliveries is to their neighbors at 809 State Street Senior Residences. They provide food to 144 residents weekly.

“They are in our vicinity so we want to make sure that we go to them,” said Tree of Life Women’s Home Pastor Ciera Sinor. “Tears of joy, the smiles, all of those things we get every year, and so it’s amazing to see that again and again.”

“Thanksgiving it’s a time to be thankful and it’s a time for family, and it’s a time to reflect and so any way we can lighten the load for families in the inner city that’s our heart,” said CareCenter Ministries/Hilltop Church Pastor Daniel Awabdy.

The boxes will also be delivered Saturday to the Common Wealth and Sunset Plaza Apartments in West Jackson.

CareCenter Ministries and Hilltop Church are supported by the Mississippi Food Network. Each week CareCenter distributes food to 150-500 families.

