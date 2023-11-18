Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

First Alert Forecast: Quiet weather for the weekend with strong storms expected early next week

By Ashley Sivik
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 7:08 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today: This morning, we will continue to see clouds overhead with a few areas of patchy fog. However, any fog that does develop will dissipate by mid-morning. Temperatures will start to climb back into the low 60s by late morning. Today, you can expect highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Clouds will start to clear out this afternoon with much more sunshine overhead. This evening will be on the cooler side as temperatures begin falling into the 50s and eventually bottoming out in the low 40s and upper 30s.

Sunday: Sunday morning will be off to a cooler start with temperatures in the upper 30s. Clouds will start to build back in throughout the day as temperatures continue warming up into the low 70s. Heading into Sunday evening, we could see a few light showers across the area that linger into early Monday morning. Temperatures overnight will be back into the low 50s.

Extended forecast: A First Alert Weather Day is in place for Monday as a strong cold front moves in bringing the chance for strong to severe storms. There will be a warm front, however, that moves through ahead of the approaching cold front that will bring showers and a few thunderstorms. At this time, the bulk of the storms will move in late Monday night and into early Tuesday morning. The main threats with these storms will be damaging wind, hail, and an isolated tornado or two can’t be ruled out. Once this system moves through by Tuesday, we stay slightly cooler and drier throughout the remainder of the week, making for a pleasant Thanksgiving.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Ashley's Saturday Morning Forecast

Most Read

The shoulder patch of a Mississippi Highway Patrol officer is photographed during a ceremony in...
Woman accuses MHP trooper of sexually exploiting her by capturing sex act on video and sharing it with fellow officers
Former Mississippi teacher arrested, accused of sending inappropriate photos to 16-year-old
Former Mississippi teacher arrested, accused of sending inappropriate photos to 16-year-old
Murder suspect arrested on University Boulevard in Jackson
Dr. Kim LaFontaine
Pearl Assistant Superintendent announces her retirement
Shameka Hall was found guilty of one county attempted capital murder.
Hattiesburg woman in ‘love triangle’ found guilty in murder-for-hire

Latest News

Ashley's Saturday Morning Forecast
Next Storm System
First Alert Forecast:
Severe Risk Ahead
First Alert Forecast: quiet this weekend ahead of potential of storms early next week
Clouds decrease into Saturday
Nice Weekend; Stormy Next Week