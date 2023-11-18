The End Zone: Brandon dominates Pearl, advances to third straight South State Championship game

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Brandon Bulldogs are heading to the MHSAA 7a (was 6A) South state Championship after beating rivals Pearl in a rematch of the Rankin County Super Bowl.

Click here to view scores from playoff games across the state.

Brandon vs. Pearl

Friday night had another rendition of the Rankin County Super Bowl as the Bulldogs of Brandon hosted the Pearl Pirates at Bulldog Stadium.

The two-time defending MHSAA 6A South State championships met the Pirates for the second time this season, but with a berth to the South State Championship on the line, it was the Bulldogs that came out on top convincingly.

Freshman running back Tyson Robinson opened up the scoring for the Bulldogs in the first quarter with a rushing touchdown into the end zone.

Pearl would respond with a touchdown of their own, tying the game with the legs of sophomore quarterback Jack Durr on the next drive.

Brandon had a response of their own as senior QB Landon Varnes threaded the needle on a slant route to wide receiver Jay McQueen, who had a whopping five touchdowns in the previous meeting against Pearl, to put Brandon up 14-7.

After they took the lead again, it was all gas and no brakes for the Bulldogs as Brandon beat Pearl for the second time this season, winning 42-25, and will host Oak Grove next weekend in the first-ever MHSAA 7A South State Championship game since the classification was made.

Tri-County vs. Bowling Green (LA)

The Rebels win their 6th MAIS 4A State Championship with a win over Bowling Green 26-13.

Madison Central at Tupelo

The Jaguars upset Tupelo 14-12 for a place in the 7A North State Championship game.

Warren Central vs. Grenada

Warren Central falls to Grenada 24-7 to end their season.

Terry at West Jones

Terry’s season ends with a 21-7 loss to West Jones.

Holmes County Central at West Point

Holmes County Central is defeated by West Point 34-21 in the playoffs.

Florence vs. Gautier

The Eagles lose a heartbreaker against Gautier 36-34.

Brookhaven at Laurel

Brookhaven falls to Laurel 31-28.

Scott Central vs. Raleigh

Raleigh’s quest for a second consecutive state championship continues after defeating Scott Central 21-12.

Velma Jackson vs. Resurrection Catholic

The undefeated Falcons cruise past Resurrection Catholic 40-13 to continue their playoff dominance.

