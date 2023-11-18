Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Driver escapes serious injury in Jones County rollover

A driver escaped serious injury when he lost control of his vehicle and ended up flipping it on...
A driver escaped serious injury when he lost control of his vehicle and ended up flipping it on the side of a Jones County.(Jones County Fire Council)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver sustained only minor injuries when he lost control of his vehicle Friday afternoon.

The Pleasant Ridge Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle collision at 109 Daisy Drive about 4:40 p.m. Friday.

On arrival, firefighters found a single vehicle off the road, resting on its roof.

The driver of the vehicle sustained what appeared to be minor injuries and was transported to an emergency department by Emserv Ambulance Service.

An initial investigation concluded the driver lost control of the vehicle and overcorrected, running off the road and ending in a rollover.

Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies also were on scene.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shoulder patch of a Mississippi Highway Patrol officer is photographed during a ceremony in...
Woman accuses MHP trooper of sexually exploiting her by capturing sex act on video and sharing it with fellow officers
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Attorney: Findings show Dexter Wade had wallet in front pocket with state ID card, home address
Marcus Thompson named JSU president.
Board of Trustees names next president of Jackson State University
Sheriff: Man barricaded at home in Hinds Co. arrested for firing shots at drivers
Williams is facing federal gun charges for allegedly giving weapons to a convicted felon.
Mississippi police officer indicted on federal gun charges

Latest News

Ministry preparing boxes to deliver Thanksgiving meals to seniors and the needy
Ministry preparing boxes to deliver Thanksgiving meals to seniors and the needy
Ward One Councilman Ashby Foote speaks at a previous city council meeting.
Council members raise questions about Jackson’s new solid waste RFP
Former Mississippi teacher arrested, accused of sending inappropriate photos to 16-year-old
Woman accuses MHP trooper of sexually exploiting her by capturing sex act on video and sharing it with fellow officers