21-year-old Vicksburg woman shot, killed; believed to be ‘act of domestic violence’

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A 21-year-old woman was shot and killed Friday evening in what is believed to be an “act of domestic violence,” police say.

According to the Vicksburg Police Department, they were called to the scene around 9:44 p.m. in the 2700 block of Halls Ferry Road.

Witnesses told police that a Black woman had been shot inside her vehicle.

When officers got to the scene, they found Aaliyah Sanders behind the wheel of a gray sedan. She had been shot.

She was soon pronounced dead by the coroner.

“At this time, this is believed to be an act of domestic violence,” a press release from Vicksburg police read.

This is an ongoing investigation.

