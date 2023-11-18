Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

21-year-old Vicksburg woman shot, killed; believed to be ‘act of domestic violence’

(MGN)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:10 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A 21-year-old woman was shot and killed Friday evening in what is believed to be an “act of domestic violence,” police say.

According to the Vicksburg Police Department, they were called to the scene around 9:44 p.m. in the 2700 block of Halls Ferry Road.

Witnesses told police that a Black woman had been shot inside her vehicle.

When officers got to the scene, they found Aaliyah Sanders behind the wheel of a gray sedan. She had been shot.

She was soon pronounced dead by the coroner.

“At this time, this is believed to be an act of domestic violence,” a press release from Vicksburg police read.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shoulder patch of a Mississippi Highway Patrol officer is photographed during a ceremony in...
Woman accuses MHP trooper of sexually exploiting her by capturing sex act on video and sharing it with fellow officers
Former Mississippi teacher arrested, accused of sending inappropriate photos to 16-year-old
Former Mississippi teacher arrested, accused of sending inappropriate photos to 16-year-old
Murder suspect arrested on University Boulevard in Jackson
Dr. Kim LaFontaine
Pearl Assistant Superintendent announces her retirement
Shameka Hall was found guilty of one county attempted capital murder.
Hattiesburg woman in ‘love triangle’ found guilty in murder-for-hire

Latest News

Ashley's Saturday Morning Forecast
Ministry preparing boxes to deliver Thanksgiving meals to seniors and the needy
Ministry preparing boxes to deliver Thanksgiving meals to seniors and the needy
Ward One Councilman Ashby Foote speaks at a previous city council meeting.
Council members raise questions about Jackson’s new solid waste RFP
A driver escaped serious injury when he lost control of his vehicle and ended up flipping it on...
Driver escapes serious injury in Jones County rollover