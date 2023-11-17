Things To Know Friday, November 17

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Board of Trustees names next president of Jackson State University

The Institutions of Higher Learning has named Dr. Marcus Thompson as the next president of Jackson State University. The Board of Trustees made the announcement on Thursday afternoon. Thompson was voted in as the university’s 13th president at a meeting earlier in the day. His appointment is effective November 27. “The board selected a leader who knows the unique historic importance of the university who will articulate a bold vision for the future and will be indefatigable in the pursuit of excellence for Jackson State,” said Trustee Dr. Steven Cunningham, chair of the board search committee.

2. Hattiesburg woman in ‘love triangle’ found guilty in murder-for-hire

The saga of a Hattiesburg love triangle ended its latest chapter as one woman was found guilty of attempted capital murder in a 2022 murder-for-hire. Judge Robert B. Helfrich presided over the trial of 43-year-old Shameka Hall in the Forrest County Circuit Court on Thursday. She was arrested in November 2022 after her step-brother, Bernardo Loftin, worked with the Hattiesburg Police Department to capture her planning the murder on a hidden camera. Loftin said he went to the police after Hall approached him with the idea because he was on parole at the time and worried he was being set up.

3. Magic of Lights in Brandon opens Friday

The holiday season is right around the corner, and you can brighten up the season by participating in the annual Magic of Lights show in Brandon this month and next month. You will get a chance to check out classic holiday favorites including Winter Wonderland, the 12 Days of Christmas, and Toyland all from the comfort of your own vehicle. A sea of lights with all sorts of cool designs are the sights all around the Brandon Amphitheater. Everything ranging from Barbie, and dinosaurs to big monster trucks on display as 3 On Your Side got a sneak peek.

