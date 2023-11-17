Promote Your Business
Studio 3: This Day in History

By Studio 3 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For a look back in history, Studio 3 takes a look at 2007 when shoppers lined up at midnight on Black Friday to get all of the shopping sales in the overnight hours.

