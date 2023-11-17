Studio 3: This Day in History

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For a look back in history, Studio 3 takes a look at 2007 when shoppers lined up at midnight on Black Friday to get all of the shopping sales in the overnight hours.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.