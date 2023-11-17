Rankin County Chamber of Commerce ‘Let It Glow’
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Rankin County Chamber of Commerce holiday lights competition, “Let It Glow,” starts on December 1st.
Warren Watts with Rankin County Custom Roofing visited Studio 3 to share details of the holiday tradition and offer tips for putting lights on your roof.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.