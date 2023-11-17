Pearl Assistant Superintendent announces her retirement

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - After dedicating 31 years to the field of education, Pearl’s Public School District Assistant Superintendent of Academic Services has announced her retirement. It will be effective June 30, 2024.

“This district — this family — is part of my very being. For nearly three decades, it has poured into me, giving me opportunities to grow in how I serve others as an educator and supporting me through some very difficult days,” Dr. Kim LaFontaine said. “It has truly been an honor and privilege to be a Pearl Pirate.”

Dr. LaFontaine began her journey with Pearl Schools in 1997 when she joined as an English teacher at Pearl High School.

She then transitioned out of the classroom in 2010 to assume an administrative position at the district office. There, she was responsible for the areas of curriculum and instruction, personnel, and public relations.

In 2014, Dr. LaFontaine was promoted to Assistant Superintendent, where she added strategic planning and accreditation to her areas of responsibility.

In a Facebook post, the district said, “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Dr. LaFontaine for her exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to the students, staff, and families of Pearl. Your impact on our community is immeasurable, and you will be greatly missed.”

