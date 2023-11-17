Nice Weekend; Stormy Next Week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some sunshine is on the way to central MS!

A weak front is expected to move through the area today bringing the chance for on and off showers and more cloudy conditions. This should clear out overnight, allowing us to head into Saturday with increasing sunshine! The weekend looks nice with temperatures in the mid and upper 60s in the afternoon, and upper 30s to low 40s to start the day Sunday! Sunday night clouds will increase again ahead of a stronger front that could even bring some showers late in the evening.

Monday is when the rain chances really pick up. We have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Monday’s system with heavy rain, gusty winds, and strong to severe storms expected. This storm threat will linger through the overnight hours. By Tuesday, things will start to clear back up and we’ll notice a nice change in temperatures!

Highs for Tuesday will be in the low to mid 60s, but by Wednesday highs will be in the mid and upper 50s and that’s where they will stay through your Thanksgiving and black Friday. Morning lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s, and there will be plenty of clear skies and sunshine to go around.

In the tropics, we are watching potential tropical cyclone 22. This will bring impacts to Jamaica, Haiti, Cuba, and other Caribbean islands as it moves northeast through the Caribbean sea. At home, our greatest threat of stormy weather comes Monday from a cold front.

