Murder suspect arrested on University Boulevard in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police arrested a murder suspect at a gas station Friday.

A press release says Dontae Jenkins was taken into custody at the Super Star Gas Station on University Boulevard without incident.

Capitol Police and members of the JPD ACTION unit conducted surveillance to find Jenkins, a press release says.

