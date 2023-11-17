Jackson Medical Mall welcomes Lillie’s Place, meeting demand and expansion plans

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There’s a new dining spot in the Jackson Medical Mall, and its role is not just serving delicious meals. The Clinton restaurant’s grand opening is a part of the medical center’s grand scheme.

Thursday’s ribbon cutting at Lillie’s Place in the Jackson Medical Mall marks the addition of a new eatery. It is a part of expansion plans and a request by tenants and the community.

“We hope that we can play an integral part,” said owner Tammie Bright.

She and her husband Timothy Bright chose to bring their specialty chicken and fresh vegetables to the mall.

“Although we were in Clinton, Jackson has been supporting us for 10 years,” said Tammie Bright. “They’ve taken the time and drove out to see us, and we just thought it was time for us to expand out and just be a little bit closer.”

Samples impressed mall patrons and tenants.

“We’re excited to have another option here at the medical mall so we don’t have to leave,” said Melissa Doyal a nurse case manager at the medical Mall. “We are limited on our time for lunch so it is good. The food is delicious. I’ve tried several things there. So, we are really excited.”

“It’s an awesome restaurant. They’ve done a wonderful job,” said a UMMC nurse who works at the medical mall. “It’s good not to have to leave the medical mall. We only get 30 minutes to an hour for lunch. So, it’s a big help for us to not have to leave the premises.”

The Jackson Medical Mall Foundation conducted a multi-year evaluation of the community and tenants of the facility.

“In that feedback, we learned some of the options and some of the things that they wanted to see inside the mall,” said Jackson Medical Mall Chief Planning and Strategy Officer Fallon Brewster. “So bringing Lillie’s restaurant along with new tenants that just that’s the start of us doing even more things that the tenants and the community want to see.”

You can see for yourself what Lillie’s Place is like Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

