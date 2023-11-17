How will my water bill change? JXN Water announces new graduated rate structure

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Come January, Jackson water customers will see some major changes to their water bills.

On Friday, JXN Water Manager Ted Henifin announced a new graduated rate structure based on water and sewer usage.

The changes mean that customers who use up to 748 gallons of water a day would see an increase of roughly 30 cents a day, according to a JXN Water news release.

Customers with larger meters - those with commercial meters or multi-family units, could see daily increases of 71 cents a day for one-inch meters up to $89 a day for those with six-inch meters.

Customers receiving SNAP benefits, meanwhile, will see their bill go down by about 69 cents on average.

The average family in Jackson uses about 5,000 gallons of water a month, Henifin said.

About 12,500 customers would qualify for the SNAP rates, Henifin says.

Under the new structure, customers will pay a graduated fee based on combined water and sewer use.

For the first 30 CCFs, or hundred cubic feet of water and sewer used, customers will pay $6.

Customers will pay $12 for the next 31 to 100 CCFs, $14 for the next 101 to 350 CCFs, and $16 for all CCFs after that.

“If you use up to 30 CCFs a month, that’s a lot of water,” Henifin said. “I don’t think any of our families use 30 CCFs a month.”

Henifin was appointed third-party manager over Jackson’s water system last November. The increases are the first put in place since the stipulated order was signed by U.S. District Court Judge Henry Wingate.

He told reporters the stipulated order requires him to present the proposed changes to the mayor, and the mayor, in turn, is expected to put the matter on the city council agenda for consideration.

He plans to present the proposal to Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba on Friday. He hopes the proposal will be on the council’s December 5 meeting.

Henifin says he has yet to speak to the mayor on the matter but has spoken to the lieutenant governor and governor on the proposal to make sure it is legal.

Earlier this year, Henifin proposed a rate structure based on property values. A bill was passed into law during the 2023 Legislative session to prohibit charges from being based on anything other than consumption after an outcry from residents.

“We are planning to move this forward in the format that it’s at,” he said. “We think this is a great opportunity to change the dialogue around water in Jackson.”

