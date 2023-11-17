Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

First Alert Forecast:

Next Storm System
Next Storm System(WLBT)
By Dave Roberts
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A first weather alert day has been issued for Monday due to the potential of severe weather.  A cold front will swing across the area in the afternoon and evening delivering another chance for rain.  There will be a limited window of instability to develop that could form a few severe thunderstorms.  A few breaks of sunshine on Friday with highs in the lower 70s.  The weekend will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s.  Monday will reach the middle and upper 70s with rain likely, but a few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening.  Thereafter, the rest of Thanksgiving week looks dry and chilly with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s with lows in the 30s and 40s.  The average high and low this time of year is 67 and 43 and the high temperature reached 71 degrees in Jackson Thursday afternoon.  Sunrise is 6:31am and the sunset is 4:59pm.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - clipped version

Most Read

Mississippi Highway Patrol State Trooper under investigation
One barricaded after SWAT dispatched to Hinds County home, sheriff says
Exclusive: Family upset after claiming wrong person was put in their loved one’s casket
FILE - This undated photo combination provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows Mei...
Son of former Miss Mississippi charged with killing wife and in-laws; stuffing body parts in trash
Brandy Rucker, 22, and Marious Ward, 23, are facing several charges, including first-degree...
Police: St. Jude employee fatally shot while defending family from robbery; 2 arrested

Latest News

Next Storm System
First Alert Forecast: storm risk emerges early next week
Elise's Thursday Morning Forecast
Still gloomy through Friday.
Pattern Change on the Way
Upcoming rain chances
First Alert Forecast: