First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A first weather alert day has been issued for Monday due to the potential of severe weather. A cold front will swing across the area in the afternoon and evening delivering another chance for rain. There will be a limited window of instability to develop that could form a few severe thunderstorms. A few breaks of sunshine on Friday with highs in the lower 70s. The weekend will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Monday will reach the middle and upper 70s with rain likely, but a few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening. Thereafter, the rest of Thanksgiving week looks dry and chilly with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s with lows in the 30s and 40s. The average high and low this time of year is 67 and 43 and the high temperature reached 71 degrees in Jackson Thursday afternoon. Sunrise is 6:31am and the sunset is 4:59pm.

