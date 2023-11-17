First Alert Forecast: quiet this weekend ahead of potential of storms early next week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: A weak front could bring in a few passing light showers to parts of the area today. Otherwise, expect temperatures to top out in the lower 70s under a mostly cloudy sky. Clouds will begin to move out into tonight with low temperatures down in the 50s.

THIS WEEKEND: Skies are on track to become brighter heading into the weekend as high pressure quickly builds in. Temperatures tomorrow will reach the upper 60s under a mix of sun and clouds. It will get quite chilly out overnight as temperatures fall to the upper 30s to lower 40s by early Sunday morning. Our weather will stay pleasant and dry for Sunday as well ahead of unsettled conditions early next week.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A First Alert Weather Day is in place for Monday of Thanksgiving week for the potential of storms and disruptive weather. A more robust cold front is expected to swing in on Monday bringing the likelihood of rain and the chance of severe weather. While there is a lot of uncertainty, the best chance for seeing storms would occur late Monday into possibly early Tuesday. The SPC currently has all of central MS under a ‘Slight 2/5 Risk’ for the severe threat. Fortunately, this storm system will clear out by mid-week and will give way to a cool/dry Thanksgiving Day.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.