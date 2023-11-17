Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Famed football player Michael Oher files for Tuohy family to stop using his name, court docs show

Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the Baltimore Ravens during the first round of the NFL football draft at Radio City Music Hall Saturday, April 25, 2009, in New York.(AP)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Famed athlete and the subject of the critically-acclaimed film The Blind Side Michael Oher has officially filed in Shelby County courts for his name to stop being used by the Tuohy family for promotional and commercial purposes.

As previously reported, the relationship between Oher and the Tuohy family has recently been under public scrutiny.

According to documents, if the injunction is granted by the courts—the Tuohy family will not be allowed to use his image, likeness, or name for any commercial uses.

The official court document reads as follows:

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shoulder patch of a Mississippi Highway Patrol officer is photographed during a ceremony in...
Woman accuses MHP trooper of sexually exploiting her by capturing sex act on video and sharing it with fellow officers
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Attorney: Findings show Dexter Wade had wallet in front pocket with state ID card, home address
Marcus Thompson named JSU president.
Board of Trustees names next president of Jackson State University
Sheriff: Man barricaded at home in Hinds Co. arrested for firing shots at drivers
Ladwell Japheth Roma Brown, 24
Capital murder suspect arrested in Yazoo City, accused of killing man who was walking his dog

Latest News

Former Mississippi teacher arrested, accused of sending inappropriate photos to 16-year-old
Woman accuses MHP trooper of sexually exploiting her by capturing sex act on video and sharing it with fellow officers
Rev. Al Sharpton to deliver eulogy for man killed by off-duty JPD officer
IHL discriminated against JSU administrator in hiring Thomas Hudson in 2020, lawsuit alleges
Studio 3: This Day in History